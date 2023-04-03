Search

April 03, 2023 Arts & Entertainment » Artist Opportunities

Call for Creatives: April Edition 

click to enlarge microsoftteams-image-94-.png

ILLUSTRATION BY RYAN WILLIAMS

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS

Call for Artists and Vendors / Deadline: April 7 / Roc Artists Open Market / Applications are open for artists and makers to vend Saturdays from April 15 through Sept. 30 at Innovation Square. The booth fee is $65. / rocartistsopenmarket.com

6x6x2023 International Call for Art / Deadline: April 8 / Rochester Contemporary Art Center (RoCo) / Artists across the world donate six-by-six-inch artworks for RoCo’s annual fundraiser. / rochestercontemporary.org

The M&T Bank Clothesline Festival / Deadline: April 30 / Memorial Art Gallery / Apply to vend at the MAG’s open-air arts and crafts fair, which takes place in September. / mag.rochester.edu

GRANTS



The Anonymous Was a Woman Environmental Art Grants / Deadline: April 18 / New York Foundation for the Arts / A total of $300,000 will be distributed — up to $20,000 per project — to support environmental art projects led by artists who identify as women in the United States. / nyfa.org

REQUESTS FOR PROPOSALS

Bloomberg Public Art Challenge / Deadline: April 3 / City of Rochester, Bloomberg Public Art Challenge / Grants of up to $1 million are available to cities for temporary public art that addresses an urban issue. The applicant must be a mayor, and the program requires a partnership between government, artists, and organizations. The City of Rochester's proposal to Bloomberg is titled “Centering Youth: Acknowledging Trauma and Healing through Public Art." The city is now looking to partner with qualified artists and organizations. / cityofrochester.gov/categories/topics/bidandrfp

RESIDENCIES

Annual Residencies / Deadline: April 15 / Flower City Arts Center / The center will accept 10-15 local and national visual artists at any stage of their careers for year-long residencies in ceramics, printmaking and book arts, and photography and digital arts, and multidisciplinary arts. Benefits include center membership, unlimited studio access, stipends. / flowercityarts.org/residencies

— COMPILED BY REBECCA RAFFERTY
click image champion-story-banner.gif

Tags: , , , , ,

More Artist Opportunities »

Trending

Upcoming Events
Mon
3 Tue
4 Wed
5 Thu
6 Fri
7 Sat
8 Sun
9
Wearable Tech with Daniel Jones

Wearable Tech with Daniel Jones @ Brighton Memorial Library

Today’s technology comes in all shapes and sizes, and much of it...
At the River I Stand - Film Screening

At the River I Stand - Film Screening @ Little Theatre

April 4th is the 55th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Rev....
Family Movie!

Family Movie! @ Fairport Library

To infinity... and beyond! Join us for a fun filled afternoon as...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2023 CITY News