Call for Creatives: April Edition 

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS
Call for Artists and Vendors / Deadline: April 7 / Roc Artists Open Market /
Applications are open for artists and makers to vend Saturdays from April 15 through Sept. 30 at Innovation Square. The booth fee is $65. / rocartistsopenmarket.com
6x6x2023 International Call for Art / Deadline: April 8 / Rochester Contemporary Art Center (RoCo) /
Artists across the world donate six-by-six-inch artworks for RoCo’s annual fundraiser. / rochestercontemporary.org
The M&T Bank Clothesline Festival / Deadline: April 30 / Memorial Art Gallery /
Apply to vend at the MAG’s open-air arts and crafts fair, which takes place in September. / mag.rochester.edu
GRANTS
The Anonymous Was a Woman Environmental Art Grants / Deadline: April 18 / New York Foundation for the Arts /
A total of $300,000 will be distributed — up to $20,000 per project — to support environmental art projects led by artists who identify as women in the United States. / nyfa.org
REQUESTS FOR PROPOSALS
Bloomberg Public Art Challenge / Deadline: April 3 / City of Rochester, Bloomberg Public Art Challenge /
Grants of up to $1 million are available to cities for temporary public art that addresses an urban issue. The applicant must be a mayor, and the program requires a partnership between government, artists, and organizations. The City of Rochester's proposal to Bloomberg is titled “Centering Youth: Acknowledging Trauma and Healing through Public Art." The city is now looking to partner with qualified artists and organizations. / cityofrochester.gov/categories/topics/bidandrfp
RESIDENCIES
Annual Residencies / Deadline: April 15 / Flower City Arts Center /
The center will accept 10-15 local and national visual artists at any stage of their careers for year-long residencies in ceramics, printmaking and book arts, and photography and digital arts, and multidisciplinary arts. Benefits include center membership, unlimited studio access, stipends. / flowercityarts.org/residencies
— COMPILED BY REBECCA RAFFERTY
