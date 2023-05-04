Search

May 04, 2023 Arts & Entertainment » Artist Opportunities

Call for Creatives: May Edition 

By
click to enlarge callforcreatives-blackorange-teaser.jpg

AUDITIONS

“Godspell” / May 15, 6 to 10 p.m. / Blackfriars Theatre / BFT Summer Intensive / JCC Summer Stage / Initial auditions at the JCC will begin with a dance call at 6 p.m. Arrive with enough time to warm up and stretch, and come ready to move with appropriate footwear. Prepare two 32-bar cuts in the style of the show (comedic contemporary musical theater). Bring a headshot, your resume, and your calendar. Performances: July 28 through Aug. 6. blackfriars.org/auditions-godspell

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS
“New Dimensions in Collage” exhibition / Deadline: May 10 / Vayo Collage Gallery / 4th international exhibition of collage art to take place in Rochester from June 3 through 24 at Vayo Collage Gallery. vayocollagegallery.com

Corn Hill Emerging Artists Expo / Deadline: June 7 / Corn Hill Arts Festival / All emerging artists are encouraged to apply. The festival takes place July 8 and 9, and draws thousands of visitors. cornhill.org/emerging-artists-expo

“Inspired by Nature” exhibition / Deadline: June 10 / Main Street Arts Gallery, Clifton Springs / Artists ages 18+ who live in New York State can submit their work for consideration for an upcoming nature-focused exhibition. Artists may submit up to 10 pieces and are encouraged to submit that many, as selected artists will be invited to show multiple works. mainstreetartscs.org



GRANTS

Genesee Valley Arts Grants / Deadline: May 18 / NYSCA/ Genesee Valley Council on the Arts / Individual Artists Grants support and enable artists to grow professionally and to enhance the cultural climate in Livingston and Monroe Counties. Grants are for $2,500. Submit up to three applications in any combination of categories (Community Arts, Artists in Education, and Individual Artist) totaling no more than $5,000. gvartscouncil.org/individual-arts

Artist Grants Program for Rochester Musicians / Deadline: June 3 / The Local Sound Collaborative / This program will provide regular monthly payments of $200/month for 12 months beginning December 1. Six Rochester-based music artists ages 18+ will be selected with three spots reserved for artists of color. thelocalsoundcollaborative.org

— COMPILED BY REBECCA RAFFERTY
click image champion-story-banner.gif

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Artist Opportunities »

Trending

Upcoming Events
Thu
4 Fri
5 Sat
6 Sun
7 Mon
8 Tue
9 Wed
10
Arena Spring 2023 Show

Arena Spring 2023 Show @ Geisel Gallery

The Arena Art Group presents an exhibition “Arena Spring 2023 “at the...
Cookie Decorating Class at Flight Wine Bar with Spoonful of Sugar Sweets, LLC Thursday May 4, 6:00pm

Cookie Decorating Class at Flight Wine Bar with Spoonful of Sugar Sweets, LLC Thursday May 4, 6:00pm @ Flight Wine Bar

$50 per person https://www.spoonfulofsugarsweets.com/events Interested in learning more about decorated sugar cookies?!...
Oscar Movie Night

Oscar Movie Night @ Fairport Library

Join us on the 1st Thursday night of the month for an...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2023 CITY News