Call for Creatives: May Edition 

AUDITIONS
“Godspell” / May 15, 6 to 10 p.m. / Blackfriars Theatre / BFT Summer Intensive / JCC Summer Stage /
Initial auditions at the JCC will begin with a dance call at 6 p.m. Arrive with enough time to warm up and stretch, and come ready to move with appropriate footwear. Prepare two 32-bar cuts in the style of the show (comedic contemporary musical theater). Bring a headshot, your resume, and your calendar. Performances: July 28 through Aug. 6. blackfriars.org/auditions-godspell
CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS
“New Dimensions in Collage” exhibition / Deadline: May 10 / Vayo Collage Gallery /
4th international exhibition of collage art to take place in Rochester from June 3 through 24 at Vayo Collage Gallery. vayocollagegallery.com
Corn Hill Emerging Artists Expo / Deadline: June 7 / Corn Hill Arts Festival /
All emerging artists are encouraged to apply. The festival takes place July 8 and 9, and draws thousands of visitors. cornhill.org/emerging-artists-expo
“Inspired by Nature” exhibition / Deadline: June 10 / Main Street Arts Gallery, Clifton Springs /
Artists ages 18+ who live in New York State can submit their work for consideration for an upcoming nature-focused exhibition. Artists may submit up to 10 pieces and are encouraged to submit that many, as selected artists will be invited to show multiple works. mainstreetartscs.org
GRANTS
Genesee Valley Arts Grants / Deadline: May 18 / NYSCA/ Genesee Valley Council on the Arts /
Individual Artists Grants support and enable artists to grow professionally and to enhance the cultural climate in Livingston and Monroe Counties. Grants are for $2,500. Submit up to three applications in any combination of categories (Community Arts, Artists in Education, and Individual Artist) totaling no more than $5,000. gvartscouncil.org/individual-arts
Artist Grants Program for Rochester Musicians / Deadline: June 3 / The Local Sound Collaborative /
This program will provide regular monthly payments of $200/month for 12 months beginning December 1. Six Rochester-based music artists ages 18+ will be selected with three spots reserved for artists of color. thelocalsoundcollaborative.org
— COMPILED BY REBECCA RAFFERTY
