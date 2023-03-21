Highlights from Geva's 2023-24 season 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JACOB WALSH

Elizabeth Williamson, the new artistic director at Geva Theatre Center, launches her inaugural season with her adaptation of the classic 19th-century novel "Jane Eyre."

Timeless stories, family-friendly performances and new, original works were announced Monday for Geva Theatre Center’s upcoming 51st season.Christopher Mannelli, Geva’s executive director, said the theater should be a welcoming place where underrepresented stories are told to reflect greater social and cultural diversity.“We’re going to continue to work to bring down obstacles that may stand in the way of people feeling welcome here at the theater,” Mannelli said. “So today I extend this invitation to all of Rochester: Come to Geva and see yourself represented in the stories being told and by the artists creating the work on the stage.”The diverse lineup includes "Frida... A Self Portrait,” a play about the life of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo; a new musical about iconic musician Nina Simone; and “Sanctuary City,” a play about the children of undocumented immigrants.The season begins Aug. 29 with a musical adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz.” Other familiar favorites with a twist include an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Color Purple,” as well as a new take on “Dial M for Murder.”A new comedy program is also coming to Geva this year, with actor, writer and standup comedian Baron Vaughn joining as artist-in-residence. Vaughn will host a comedy series to develop and present long-form works with other comedians.