Christopher Mannelli to step down as executive director of Geva Theatre Center 

Christopher Mannelli joined Geva Theatre as its executive director in 2016. He is set to leave the company this fall.

Geva Theatre Center has announced that Christopher Mannelli — executive director for the past eight years — will leave the company in October to take on the same role at Boston-based theater group The Huntington.Mannelli’s decision comes as Geva prepares for its 51st season, the second under Artistic Director Elizabeth Williamson.“This was one of those opportunities that came by that I just couldn’t pass up,” Mannelli said via phone on Thursday afternoon. “I love Rochester, I love Geva, but it was just one of those things I just couldn’t say ‘no’ to.”Previously at Chicago Shakespeare Theater and Victory Gardens Theater (also in Chicago), Mannelli was hired at Geva in 2016 to share CEO responsibilities with then-Artistic Director Mark Cuddy. (While not a Rochester native, Mannelli holds an undergraduate degree in opera performance from SUNY Geneseo.)During Mannelli’s tenure, the executive director oversaw the completion of the $10 million capital campaign “Front and Center,” which brought renovations to Geva’s lobby, Wilson Theater, and other aspects of the facility. He also helped preside over the company’s anti-racist initiative, which began in 2020 to promote equity and inclusion in Geva’s programming.For Mannelli, his time at Geva was about encouraging the growth of the company while continuing to shepherd new works. Recent world premieres at Geva include last season’s play “Russian Troll Farm: a Workplace Comedy” and the musicals “Somewhere Over the Border” and “REVIVAL: The Resurrection of Son House.”Mannelli also led Geva through the company's 18-month shutdown at the onset of the pandemic. A continued transition toward stability remains important, he said."It's been slow for audiences to come back and to get into the habit of what they were doing prior to the pandemic," he said. "So I think developing our audience again is going to be a huge priority.