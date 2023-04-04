RBTL's 2023-24 season features longer runs of 'Frozen' and 'Moulin Rouge' 

click to enlarge
- PHOTO BY MATTHEW MURPHY / MURPHYMADE
- The cast of the North American tour of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical."
The Rochester Broadway Theatre League's 2023-24 M&T Bank season is chock-full of beloved, iconic stories.
The season features touring productions of hit Broadway shows and includes extended runs of the Disney-movie-smash-turned-musical "Frozen" and the glitzy, seductive "Moulin Rouge!" based on the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor.
click to enlarge
- PHOTO BY DEEN VAN MEER
- Caroline Bowman as Elsa in "Frozen."
The Broadway classic "Annie," "Mrs. Doubtfire," the musical version of the beloved '90s movie starring the late Robin Williams, and musicals telling the stories of The Temptations and Tina Turner, respectively, round out the 2023-24 lineup of shows, which were announced Tuesday afternoon.
“This is always an exciting time of year for us: We get to tell you about our brand-new season," said producer and RBTL season partner Albert Nocciolino in a video presentation. "We have something for everyone this season — Tony Award-winning musicals, a family show, a Broadway classic, and the best of Broadway coming directly to the Auditorium Theatre."
The 2023-24 season announcement comes on the heels of RBTL's $2.4 million purchase of the remainder of the Auditorium Theatre. It has owned a portion of the building since 2004.
click to enlarge
- PHOTO BY MATTHEW MURPHY / MURPHYMADE
- Naomi Rodgers as Tina Turner in "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical."
RBTL's 2023-24 M&T Bank Broadway season:
- "Frozen," Sept. 26 through Oct. 8, 2023
- "Moulin Rouge! the Musical," Nov. 7 through 19, 2023
- "Annie," Dec. 12 through 17, 2023
- "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations," Jan. 30 through Feb. 4, 2024
- "Mrs. Doubtfire," Feb. 20 through 25, 2024
- "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," June 4 through 9, 2024
For more information and season ticket subscriptions, go to rbtl.org
.
Daniel J. Kushner is CITY's arts editor. He can be reached at [email protected].
click image