Roc City Tattoo Expo is a ‘no-frills’ celebration of ink 

A hotel seems like an odd spot for tattoo artists to gather and ply their trade. But when LoveHate Tattoo hosts the 13th annual Roc City Tattoo Expo from April 7 through 9 at the DoubleTree on Jefferson Road, it will turn into a hotbed of tattoo activity.
This year’s iteration of the expo features more than 200 individual artists representing more than 60 tattoo shops. When LoveHate Tattoo owner Joseph DiProjetto, aka Jet, started the tattoo convention in 2009, his idea was to include friends and colleagues in the tattoo business while giving Rochester greater access to artists from outside the area.
“There's already a lot of talent in our city, but let's bring the world,” Jet said. “Let's open up the tattoo world to Rochester. That was my goal.”
Not just any tattoo artist can work at the expo. There’s a vetting process. Artists with experience, references, and a stand-out portfolio of work get selected, according to Jet, who opened LoveHate in 2001 and has been tattooing for more than 30 years.
“I personally know every single person,” he said. “So that's my stamp of approval.”
At the Roc City Tattoo Expo, there aren’t sideshows or spectacles related to tattoo culture, such as burlesque dancers or suspension artists who use body modification.
“What we do is no-frills,” Jet said.
The LoveHate owner said the event is about promoting quality art and providing a great experience — noting that he’s happy if the expo breaks even from a financial standpoint. It doesn’t hurt, though, that business is booming locally.
“Rochester has turned into a nice mecca for people who want to get tattooed,” Jet said. “And you can tell that by how many damn tattoo shops there are in Rochester. There is a lot, and there's no shortage of clients.”
Roc City Tattoo Expo day passes are $15, weekend passes are $40. For more details, go to roccitytattooexpo.com
