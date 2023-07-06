Rochester Fringe Festival announces comedy headliner Tig Notaro 

Tig Notaro is an Emmy- and Grammy-nominated standup comedian, writer, radio contributor, and actor, as well as a favorite on numerous talk shows.
Organizers of the annual Rochester Fringe Festival, which runs September 12-23, announced today that comedian Tig Notaro will headline on Saturday, September 16 at Kodak Hall. This announcement comes ahead of the festival's Big Reveal press conference, which will take place on Thursday, July 13.
Notaro is an Emmy- and Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor, and actor as well as a favorite on numerous talk shows, including “Ellen,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and “Conan.” Her 2018 Netflix comedy special “Happy To Be Here” ranks 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and her 2021 streaming special (available on Max/Hulu), “Drawn,” is a fully animated stand-up comedy production.
A Mississippi native by way of Texas, Notaro didn't begin performing stand-up comedy until her late twenties. Notaro’s 2012 show “Live” and the subsequent documentary, "Tig," about her recovery from breast cancer, elevated her to the top echelon of stand-up comedians—Rolling Stone named her one of the "50 best stand-up comics of all time." In 2019, she launched “Under a Rock with Tig Notaro," a talk show in which she interviews famous people she’s never heard of, and it was nominated for Webby and PGA awards.
Notaro currently appears in Zack Snyder’s "Army of the Dead" and “Star Trek: Discovery;" she wrote and starred in the groundbreaking TV show “One Mississippi” and hosts an advice podcast, “Don't Ask Tig,” as well as the documentary film podcast “Tig and Cheryl: True Story.”
Previous Rochester Fringe Festival comedy headliners include John Mulaney, Eddie Izzard, Patton Oswalt, Marc Maron, and Mike Birbiglia.
"Tig Notaro: Hello Again" will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 16 in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 26 Gibbs Street. Tickets start at $21 and will go on sale today at 10 a.m. Friday, July 7 at rochesterfringe.com and at the Eastman Theatre Box Office (585-274-3000, eastmantheatre.org, or in person: 433 East Main Street).
The full Fringe lineup will be announced July 13; with tickets on sale at noon the same day.