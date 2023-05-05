The Company Theatre finds a home in Temple Building, announces 2023-24 season 

click to enlarge
- Kate Duprey, Erik Wheater, Sean Britton-Milligan, and Carl Del Buono co-founded The Company Theatre in Rochester in 2022.
Fresh off its inaugural season, The Company Theatre has announced its sophomore series of plays and musicals for 2023-24, along with a permanent home to stage it — Temple Theater.
Next season, the Rochester-based troupe — led by co-founders Sean Britton-Milligan, Carl Del Buono, Kate Duprey, and Erik Wheater — will continue an approach of programming dramatic heavy-hitters alongside clever satirical works, while adding a popular modern musical.
The 2023-24 season begins October 13 through 29 with what is arguably Shakespeare's most ubiquitous smash hit about young love, the casualties of needless violence and earth-shaking irony, "Romeo & Juliet," directed by Del Buono.
For the holiday season, The Company Theatre board member Philip Detrick will direct the comedy "The Man Who Came to Dinner" about an obnoxious radio personality who becomes an unforeseen houseguest for an Ohio family at Christmastime.
Next, Sophocles's old-school Greek tragedy "Oedipus Rex," the psychologically searing-yet-visceral touchstone that took "family drama" to a level that is still unmatched. Britton-Milligan will direct the production, which runs from Feb. 15 through March 3, 2024.
From there, the intensity of family dynamics doesn't go away — it just finds a different time and place with Del Buono's take on Tennessee Williams's southern sizzler, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," April 12 through 29 of next year.
The forthcoming season concludes with a combination of humor and heartbreak in the offbeat 1998 musical that became a West End and Broadway success, "Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” about a transgender rock singer's tumultuous but ultimately triumphant life story. Britton-Milligan directs the musical from June 5 through 8, 2024.
- Calvin Staropoli as Aumerle, Rich Steele as King Richard, and Jael Lopez as the Queen in The Company Theatre's "Richard II."
The group had begun to establish a reputation for fresh productions of game-changing plays from antiquity through present-day — including presentations of Shakespeare's "Richard II" and Anton Chekhov's "The Seagull."
The Company Theatre's 2022-23 season was staged in multiple venues, including the Temple Theater Loft and the Black Box Theater at School of the Arts. The season concludes with Duncan Sheik's musical "Spring Awakening" at the company's new home, the first-floor, 1,000-seat Temple Theater Mainstage, at the Temple Building on Franklin Street. For more information, visit thecompanytheatreroc.org.
