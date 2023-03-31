CHOW HOUND: What's happening in Rochester's dining scene 

click to enlarge BITE SIZED NEWS
A new authentic Jamaican joint opened at West Gate Plaza in Greece at the end of March. Livie’s Jamaican Restaurant and Groceries
is open at 1577 Howard Road. The breakfast menu is seafood-heavy, and includes saltfish fritters, porridge, hominy, plantains, and arrowroot oatmeal. For lunch and dinner you can get curried or jerk chicken or goat, a snapper sandwich, cowfoot, and stewed oxtail. Sides include rice and peas, dasheen, bammy, yams, and more. Specialty juices blend fruits and herbs. They also offer delectable beef, chicken, vegetable, ackee, or tofu patties with coco bread. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. facebook.com/liviesjamaicanrestaurant
EVENTS
Eat Me Ice Cream (1115 East Main St., Suite 148) will host several cooking classes with instructor Christin Ortiz for Rochester Brainery this month. On Monday, April 10, learn how to make Homemade Black Bean Tamales
($39). On Tuesday, April 11, hone your Knife Skills
($36). Then on Monday, April 17, try your hand at Homemade Chicken Tomatillo Tamales
($39). Take a Spring Truffle Workshop
on Tuesday, April 18 (with Lindsay Tarnoff, $58). Finally, on Monday, April 24, get instruction on Homemade Butter Biscuits
($39). All classes are recommended for ages 14+ and start at 6:30 p.m. Pre-register for each class at rochesterbrainery.com
If you love drinking the fizzy health tonic known as kombucha, and always wanted to make your own, you’re in luck. Total pro Kat Schwarz of Katboocha is willing to share her secrets. On Tuesday, April 11, Rochester Brainery and Katboocha will present a Make Your Own Kombucha
workshop at the Booch Bar (106 Railroad St.) from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All participants will receive a starter kit (with a slimy puck of bacteria called the scoby, starter liquid farmed from Katboocha, sugar, and tea), detailed instructions, and a bottle of Katboocha kombucha. $35, ages 14+. Register at rochesterbrainery.com
Chili may not be the first dish that comes to mind when you think of the Irish, but on Sunday, April 16, Ancient Order of the Hibernians will hold a Chili-palooza
at Johnny’s Irish Pub (1383 Culver Road), kicking off at 1 p.m. Bring your favorite chili dish to pass; snacks and tunes will be provided. If it’s a hit, they threaten to make it an annual affair! Free, johnnyslivemusic.com
On Thursday, April 20, Good Luck’s Executive Chef Dan Martello will collaborate with Roam Cafe's Argentine expat Moe Kusminsky to present Love to Earth: An Argentine Wine Dinner
, a five-course wine dinner celebrating the viniculture from Alpamanta (malbecs and more) and the culinary traditions (steak!) of Argentina. The event takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. at Good Luck (50 Anderson Ave.) and tickets are $125. Make reservations at exploretock.com
Flight Wine Bar (262 Exchange Blvd.) will present Classy Time with White Wine
from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 24. $40 per person includes wines, small plates, and gratuity. And from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, Flight will host Bingo and Bubbles for Pups
, a fundraiser for Ridge’s Rescue, Inc. $30 gets you a glass of prosecco, Hedonist chocolates, and your bingo board. Get tickets at winebarflight.com
