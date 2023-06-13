CHOWHOUND 

click to enlarge
Jay’s Kitchen
is now open at Henry’s Convenient Market (519 Merchants Rd.), serving Halal food from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Scoop a variety of kabobs in addition to specials like the manto (chicken dumplings with Afghan spices and yogurt over lentils) and the bolani (flatbread stuffed with potatoes, green onions, Afghan spices, and fried). There’s also an Over The Rice Box that comes with a variety of chicken preparations, from barbecue to makhani, or other meat and not-meat proteins. (585) 314-2452
Move over, ice cream! Summer has a new strolling snack. East Rochester favorite Leo’s Bakery and Deli
(101 Despatch Dr.) recently installed a cannoli bar — that’s right — featuring a variety of shells, fillings, and toppings to mix and match. Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. leosbakeryanddeli.com
Taco Tuesday has hit Tavo’s Antojitos y Tequila
(425 Merchants Road), which now features an exclusive, Tuesday-only menu. No reservations and no menu previews. It’s first-come, first-served only from 4 to 10 p.m., with picnic table outdoor seating available. instagram.com/tavosroc
Artisan burrito kitchen Nita Burrita
recently opened at 739 S. Clinton Ave. in the spot formerly occupied by McCann’s Local Meats. The menu is filled with classic and creative burritos, like the Deadpool (deep fried with short rib, cheese, cilantro and pickled onions) or the Padrino (flour tortilla with rice, picadillo, pan seared chicken, crispy marinated pork, house guac, cheese, hot sauce and pickled jalapeños). The space also hosts a second brand from the same team, Madd Mac’s Artisan Mac and Cheese, which uses the comfort food staple as a base for a wide range of flavors — try the Royal with Cheese (a quarter pound burger chopped up with sauteed onions, diced pickles, ketchup, and mustard and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions) or the Butter Chicken (house garam masala, yogurt marinated chicken, cooked into cavatappi pasta with house mornay sauce). nitaburrita.com
Rochester-based Fee Brothers
(453 Portland Ave.) has released a new bitters flavor, rounding out their offerings to 20 varieties. The recently added Turkish Tobacco tastes of sun-cured tobacco, coffee, clove, and nutmeg, and is recommended for bourbon, rum, and mezcal-based beverages. feebrothers.com
We’re keeping an eye on 260 E. Broad St., where UnWine’d
will open in suite 130 at Midtown this summer. The space will offer food, music, and an interactive wine bar (curious to see what that means). unwinedroc.com
This summer will bring a new spot to the North Winton Village from several of the Good Luck partners and Taylor Wilde, a former chef at Good Luck. WildFlour
, located at 20 Browncroft Blvd., will be a counter service lunch spot offering pizza by the slice, fresh pastas, and sandwiches on house made focaccia. A pre-fixe, Italian-style dinner service will highlight local ingredients. There’ll also be a retail space with cheeses, house sauces, and Italian imports for sale. instagram.com/wildflour.rochester
Throughout the month, Genesee Country Village & Museum will present Spring Garden Teas
, featuring warm and cold summer-inspired teas along with savory and sweet treats from the museum’s own confectionery and raspberry-lemon mimosas. The event will also showcase 19th-century spring and summer fashion pieces from the museum’s costume shop. Wear your most impressive spring hat or fascinator for a chance to win a prize! The event series takes place Wednesdays and Thursdays, June 21-22. Tickets are limited and cost $40-$45. gcv.org
