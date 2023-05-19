CITY Visits . . . The Lilac Festival 

click to enlarge

On Monday, May 15, CITY visited The Lilac Festival during the Mikaela Davis concert to ask attendees what's on their summer bucket list.



Photos by Mike Martinez, with interviews by Leah Stacy



click to enlarge

Mukund Kuntimad, Dallas Film & Animation student at RIT

“Lilac Festival, obviously. Also Jazz Festival - I’ve never actually been, I’ve been told about it by friends so I wanna go check out the music. I just moved here to go to school. SOFA for the win!”

click to enlarge



click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

“I wanna go to Durand Beach, and come back here once more. Also, play with my friends outside a lot, ride bikes and swim in my pool.”“Camping – I’ve been to Chimney Bluffs the last few years, and now I’m looking at Ithaca for the gorges, the Catskills, anywhere in the Adirondacks. There’s a campsite in Webster that’s like $20 a night so we’ll do an overnight and come back in the morning.”“Number one, I wanna have a good time - let’s get that out of the way. I go jet skiing every summer on Lake Ontario, even though I had a near death experience.”“I’m a spur-of-the-moment person, so whatever comes and whoever says ‘let’s go do this,’ I’m up for it.”“My wife and I always put Letchworth on our summer to-do list, along with Grassroots Music Festival. In Rochester, probably keep doing our usual: hitting up Swillburger, Monroe/Park Ave., and I’m trying to log a lot of miles with this guy so I can get back in shape. He’s like a little weight. I think half the people in Rochester have a picture of Casper at this point, because we’ll ride all around on my bike.”“My dad promised me a treehouse and it still hasn’t been built, so I wanna build that.”“Red Wings games! I’ll go to any game when they’re in town, and I’ll get an Italian sausage.”“Jazz Festival, all of it. Depends on what mood I’m in, but maybe I’m getting some BBQ and drinking something light.”“I want to do as many roller coasters as I can - personally I like The Superman at Darien Lake.”“I work in the sun all day, so it’s rare I spend my free time outside. But as much Party in the Park as possible. I go alone and I don’t end up leaving alone, there’s always friends there.”“I try to get out to the lake as much as possible - usually Rock Beach with the dog, hang out, throw the frisbee in the water.”“I grew up in the area and have been away for five years. I met my wife, and we decided to come back to the Rochester area and buy a house. I want to show her the signature things like garbage plates, Ontario Beach, the Lilac Fest - we’re here! - and we want to go to the Carifest. I have a whole list.”“I always look forward to the Lilac Festival, Park Ave Fest, Corn Hill Fest, and Jazz Fest. The food is good - I like Taco Dero, and of course, you can’t go wrong with funnel cakes and fried dough.”“Relax, go to Seabreeze, and go to Marge’s.”“I don’t know anything here, so I’m just following his lead. I just moved here from Dallas, Texas.”“My big thing is always jazz fest, I go in without any expectations and get surprised. Always walk away with a lot of new music to buy. I also do a podcast on local music called 'The Other End of the Hallway,' and you’ll find it on any podcast platform.”“While I’m here, I want to make sure everyone is happy, they get a prize, and we get smiles on faces. Here for a good atmosphere.”