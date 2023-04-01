CITY Visits . . . The Red Wings opening game 

click to enlarge
- The McLarens (L to R: Andrea, Shea, Donald, Stella, and Sophie) had sunny smiles despite the gloomy, wet weather at the Red Wings season opener against the Lehigh-Valley IronPigs.
We were at the Rochester Red Wings season opener on Friday, March 31. Were you?
Photos by Mike Martinez. Interviews by Rebecca Rafferty.
click to enlarge JOSEPH CATALLI, 76
ROCHESTER, RETIRED WELDER
You've got a Lehigh-Valley scarf on and a Red Wings hat. Who are you rooting for?
Whoever wins! I'm a Red Wings fan, but I like to cause controversies a little bit. When I go visiting other towns, other cities, I go decked out in Red Wings gear, but I buy the souvenirs from the other cities I visit.
click to enlarge
ROB WHITEHEAD, 31
HONEOYE FALLS
CARRIE WHITEHEAD, 49
HONEOYE FALLS
Tell me about this sign you're holding up.
Rob: I just hate the robo-umps. Part of going to baseball games is being able to boo the umps, and with the robo-umps calling the balls and strikes just takes some of the fun out of the game.
Do you guys always come on opening day?
Rob: Since my dad died in 2017 I come every opening day, buy him a seat, put his jersey on the seat, and buy him a beer.
click to enlarge
DONALD MCLAREN, 41
STELLA MCLAREN, 4
MACEDON
Are you guys opening day regulars?
Donald: We came for Milo the Bat Dog! And to support the Wings.
You look warm and cozy! Think the temp will get up to 50 degrees today?
Donald: I think the manager missed the mark on it this year.
click to enlarge
KEVIN O'REILLY, 63
ROCHESTER, IT GUY
You're wearing a nice suit, did you just come from work?
Yes. I'm known as the Foul Ball Fairy — I buy Red Wings balls from the gift store, and scruff 'em up on this wall. And then kids leaving with a parent who didn't catch a foul ball, I'll roll it over to them. They're so happy.
click to enlarge
BARB ANDRES, 63
HENRIETTA, RETIRED
How are you feeling on opening day, here?
Wonderful! Couldn't wait for it!
Do you come to a lot of the games throughout the season?
I've been a season ticket holder since 2005, when I retired for the first time. Came for a few games and they had me hooked after that!
click to enlarge
ROBIN WILLIAMS, 74
ROCHESTER, STADIUM GROUNDS CREW
How long have you been part of the grounds crew?
32 years. I started at Silver Stadium over on Norton St. It's a great job, I wouldn't change it for nothing in the world.
Do you think the Wings are gonna win today?
Damn right, all the work we put into this field, they better win today.
click to enlarge MIKKO TAYLOR, 38
WESTFIELD, NY, CLASSICAL COMPOSER AND PIANIST
Did you come all the way to Rochester just for the Red Wings game?
I like this place. I have a couple of friends here in Rochester. So I'm here from time to time, but I like this place. I like this ballpark. I like the company. And and I'm a baseball nut.
What do you like about Rochester?
I like Rochester as a city. My father's from Cleveland. And you know, I like places that sort of feel a bit more sort of orderly and have good cultural institutions and so forth.
click to enlarge ALEX SCOTTO, 27
GATES, LANDSCAPER
We thought you were a ball player, with your whole outfit. Big fan?
Yep! My family tradition is that we will go every home opener and every last game of the season.
click to enlarge
CJ MASTERTON, 35
BUFFALO, WINDOW WASHER
JAKE CARLSON, 36
ROCHESTER, RECENTLY UNEMPLOYED
What brings you to the game in Rochester today?
Masterton: I'm from Penfield but I moved to Buffalo.
So, you're not a Bisons fan?
Masterton: No! I've got an autographed baseball from Dan Mason.
He called for 50 degrees today, think we'll get there?
Carlson: No! That's why we're here, to get free tickets!
Having a good time on opening day so far?
Carlson: Everyone's a little afraid of the weather. But this is my favorite Rochester weather. My nickname's Sled Dog. I get hot easily. I'm from Upper Michigan and Minnesota. I like the cold weather, and I love baseball.
What do you think about The Nationals being our new major league affiliate?
Carlson: I would like them to steal less of our talent. I know it's a professional game, but Dan Mason is still the best general manager. So we trust in Dan.
click to enlarge JEN CRANCH, 64
PITTSFORD, WORKS AT COFFEE CONNECTION
What do you think of the name change from Frontier Field to Innovative Field?
I'm not sure yet. It's going to take some getting used to.
It's a the temperature is fairly mild, but not quite the 50 degree goal. What's the worst weather you've experienced on an opening day?
It was probably in the 30s or 40s. I saw a guy leave and I go, "We're diehard fans!"
click to enlarge
CASEY SANDERS, 30
ROCHESTER, PROJECTIONIST AT THE DRYDEN THEATRE
KERRY CESSNA, 29
ROCHESTER, BOOK CURATOR FOR THE UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Any particular rival team you want to shake a fist at?
Sanders: Oh yeah! The Buffalo Bisons.
You're not only a dedicated fan, being here in the wind and rain, but you're eating ice cream.
Sanders: I worked here for five years, so for me this is like a homecoming.
How are you enjoying the game so far?
Cessna: I'm really here for Milo the Bat Dog, so when I saw him go get that bat earlier, it was just the highlight of my week! I keep asking Casey, "Do you know anybody who can get me in? Can I pet him?" No luck. Heartbroken.
click to enlarge CHRISTINA NEWTON, 41
ROCHESTER, MEDICAL BILLING
JESSICA JAMES, 36
ROCHESTER, BUSINESS ANALYST
Those sound like superhero names and front occupations.
James: We are superheroes. You should put that.
How are you enjoying opening day, despite the weather?
Newton: I love being outside and just the atmosphere. I love that they play games with the fans between the innings, which is always fun. I love the music that they play.
James: It's just exciting . . . you know spring's coming. That's like the best part.
click to enlarge JOE BARRAVECCHIO, 72
GREECE, RETIRED TEACHER'S ASSISTANT
You're headed out before the game's over. You've had enough?
Yeah. I gotta go home and watch the Amerks. We've got Amerks season tickets.
What did you think of what you saw of opening day?
It's great to be back in the ballpark. No masks on. And they do a great job here, you know, it's a family environment. Nobody pouring beers on me, like in Boston.
Want CITY to visit you or a place you like to go?
Let us know at [email protected]
.
click image