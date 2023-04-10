CITY Visits . . . Zion Dominion Global Ministries on Resurrection Sunday 

click to enlarge
CITY attended the Resurrection Sunday service at Zion Dominion Global Ministries on West Ave., where congregation members celebrated in style.
Photos by Lauren Petracca. Interviews by Rebecca Rafferty.
HENRIETTA, CHURCH DEACON and SOCIAL WORKER
"This is regular Sunday decorum — especially as church elders, we dress a little formal to represent Zion Dominion."
ROCHESTER, MISSIONARY and FRONT DESK RECEPTIONIST FOR RTS
"I am a mother of three, all grown. I'm a United States Army veteran, and I have a blog called Fashion Forward Edition. We have just hit 98k. And I just love fashion. I love the history of fashion. I love anything that relates to that. And I also love working in outreach and I do ministry with YWCA."
ROCHESTER, CHURCH MEDIA DEPARTMENT LEADER and LEAD ACCESS ASSOCIATE FOR ROCHESTER REGION HEALTH
We see these signs that say "2023 The Year of Recovery." What does that mean to you?
"It's our year to recover all, is what it means. Anything that you think you may have lost, anything that you're looking forward to in the future. This is your year to recover.
"
ROCHESTER, RETIRED
"I'm a mother of five, four grandchildren. I like to do crafts and stuff. And I consider myself an awesome woman — you have to give yourself a pat on the back. We all make mistakes, but God forgives us for any mistakes that we make. We overeat — I like to overspend. I shop a lot, but I'm good in my community where I live, always helping."
VATIS A. JONES, 75
ROCHESTER, CHURCH MOTHER
What's the role of a "Church Mother?"
"I help the younger people, talk to them if they need me. Like how they treat their husband and how the husband treats the wife, how they're going to take care of their children, and all of that."
RICO JEMISON, 58
ROCHESTER, CHURCH ELDER and ALCOHOL AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE THERAPIST
So many people in the congregation seem to work in social service fields. Do you find that to be the case?
Elder Rico: "That should be the primary role in the church, anyway. You know, because we cater to the people. So we stand on solid rock, and we want God's light to shine through us to help draw others to Christ also."
What's your favorite part of the service at Zion Dominion?
Wilma: "The Word, because you can incorporate it into your daily living. Through the week we go through trials and tribulations, but this book helps you along the way."
ROCHESTER, CHURCH USHER and CLINICAL ANALYST ADMINISTRATOR AT HIGHLAND FAMILY MEDICINE
"I have been a member of Zion Dominion since its inception in Rochester. And I love just worshiping the Lord here. This is where we come to draw from the well that never runs dry. It is inspirational. It is a well that keeps us going through the week. I am here because this is how I grew up. This is my faith, and I hold that steadfast."
ROCHESTER, CHURCH ELDER and SUBSTANCE ABUSE PEER ADVOCACY TRAINING FOR NEW YORK STATE
"I have a book being published. It's called 'From the Womb to the Plantation to the Penitentiary.' It's about Black and brown men in America, and some white men as well, who suffer from the 'plantation' as part of the mind. When you come out of the womb, how we are faced with adversity. Some of us go to the 'plantation,' the enslavement of the mind, some of us go to prison and really come out messed up again."
ROCHESTER, RETIRED
"I retired, but now I'm working part-time driving school buses, the small buses. I stay pretty busy. But I have a lot of time for myself. And I'm in the church now. It's just a pleasant thing, I enjoy being around people and going out on different activities like traveling. I love sports, especially football and basketball."
ROCHESTER, CHURCH BEAUTIFICATION TEAM and WORKS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS TEENS FOR RCSD
NYLA WILLIAMS, 8
ROCHESTER, STUDENT
Gwendolyn: "I'm a mother of five adult children, my oldest is 48 and my youngest is 31. I have 17 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild."
GREECE, CHURCH PRAISE AND WORSHIP TEAM and SUPERVISOR AT PAYCHEX
"I love to sing the gospel music."
ROCHESTER, CHURCH LEGACY INSTITUTE TEACHER and MORTGAGE COUNSELOR
"I've been with the church for about 15 years, and I've grown so much spiritually, as a person, and also became a homeowner two years ago. Being in church and God leading me to this ministry has been such a blessing in my life."
ROCHESTER, SECURITY OFFICER
"My family's life is work, home, and church. We've been with the ministry for three years."
AMHERST, NY, FIRST LADY OF ZION DOMINION
RODERICK HENNINGS, 61
AMHERST, NY, BISHOP OF ZION DOMINION
Roderick: "We started the church 31 years ago, with 20 people. Today at the Amherst campus, there's about 2,500 people and 25 employees. We've been in Rochester about 15 years, and there's about 400 members. The church is centered around covenant. If you ever come to our services, inevitably, I'm going to end up talking about family and relationships. The Book of Revelations is a marriage. And so when you come to our church, you can always hear something about covenant and relationship."
