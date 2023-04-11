Higher Etiquette: How to use cannabis politely 

click to enlarge

Got pot protocol?Whether you’ve been indulging in the devil’s lettuce since Spicoli was riding tasty waves with a cool buzz or you’re new to the smoking circle, stoner etiquette makes the joint go ’round.Now that cannabis is legal, there’s more to consider when partaking in social settings than just sneaking away at 4:20 to blaze it.If you’re struck with fear over making a pot faux pas at your next social outing, breathe easy.Lizzie Post, the great-great-granddaughter of the renowned 20th-century etiquette doyenne Emily Post, tackled the topic of cannabis etiquette for a new generation in her book “Higher Etiquette: A Guide to the World of Cannabis, From Dispensaries to Dinner Parties.”She was born in 1982, the same year the Emily Post Institute first addressed “the problem” of cannabis in the “Party Preparations” section of “The Complete Book of Entertaining”:“Another problem that many hostesses face today is that of the guests who want to smoke marijuana. If the hostess approves of the practice and is untroubled by the fact that it is illegal, of course, she has no problem. But if she does not approve and is concerned about people breaking the law in her home, she should say so firmly and . . . get some lively games or activities underway to distract them.”Post has a lot more to say on how to roll with cannabis these days. You don’t have to read her book, we’ve summarized the most important points for you.Before you spark a doobie, make sure everyone is cool with it — especially if you’re inside. Don’t ever pack someone else’s bong or use their dab rig without asking either. Those pieces can be incredibly expensive.Smoking is better with friends, but it’s not for everyone. Offer to everyone once, and believe them when they say no. Don’t push.If you’re smoking inside, make sure you have airflow so you’re not creating a hot box. Open a window or turn on a fan to make sure the smoke clears.If you’re sharing a bowl or bong, don’t torch all the weed on the first hit. Instead, “corner” it by lighting just a small section (or corner) for your hit so everyone else can enjoy fresh green too.When it comes to first hits, Post suggests asking guests of honor if they want to be the ones to light up. But in most circles, the person who rolls it (or packs it) gets to light it and hit it first.Puff, puff, pass. No one likes a storyteller who lets the joint go out while they wax poetic — the way Humphrey Bogart let that cigarette dangle from his lips without smoking it.Thanks to Musical Youth, passing to the left is ingrained in most people. But passing to the right is also fine. Just pick a rotation and stick with it.Maybe. Whose house is it? Are you alone or with other people? If you live alone or share space with stoners, lighting up inside is probably okay. But if you’re visiting someone, have a new roommate or friends over, it’s best to ask. If you’re told no, don’t make a fuss, just go outside.It depends. If it’s a traditional dinner party, probably not. If you’re at a weed-centric dinner party it may be okay. But your host may also want you to keep the combustion outside, and stick to edibles and vapes inside. Don’t be afraid to ask. It’s better to be told no and shown the smoking area outside than it is to make a faux pas.Yes. Whether or not you smoke inside, it’s important that the people in your house know that you consume cannabis, and that it will be around. It’s on you to smoke in appropriate areas and keep your stash safe.No. You don’t have to share with housemates, friends, or curious family members. But it is considered proper etiquette to throw down on a shared bowl or match joint for joint if you’re smoking with someone.Certainly not. Your house, your rules. You can choose to let your guests light up inside if you’re comfortable with it, or graciously show them the area of the patio or porch where smoking is allowed. If you’re cool with it, keeping an ashtray on the table can give your guests the go-ahead.