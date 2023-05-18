RPO to share national television spotlight during PGA Championship 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MIKE CIDONI

Rochester is once again enjoying the national sports spotlight as host city to the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford. The tournament is one of four men’s major golf championships held each year, and this time, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is getting in on the sports action.The RPO will appear in a promo teaser during CBS Sports' coverage of the PGA Championship's final round at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. The TV spot features the RPO and Music Director Andreas Delfs performing excerpts of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.“The PGA Championship is one of the biggest sporting events we cover, so we try to capture a little bit of something local for our broadcasts as we rotate to different cities,” said CBS Sports Segment Producer Chris Burns in a press release.“Rochester has such a great music scene, and when we found out that the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is celebrating its Centennial next season, we knew we had to pursue that angle.”Oak Hill Country Club last hosted the tournament in 2013, when golfer Jason Dufner won the Wanamaker Trophy as tournament champion. The 105th PGA Championship officially starts today, with the first group of golfers teeing off at 7 a.m.