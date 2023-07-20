Take out at the ballpark 

Leave the peanuts and Cracker Jacks at home and bring an appetite to the next Red Wings game. You’ll find traditional ballpark fare like hamburgers and hot dogs (Zweigle’s, of course) at Innovative Field, but General Manager of Food and Beverage Jeff DeSantis and his team created a concessions lineup that will have you (almost) forgetting there’s a baseball game.
Food is a big part of the experience at Innovative Field, and has even crossed over to the game itself. During every Thursday home game, the Red Wings trade in their red and white jerseys for ‘Rochester Plates’ uniforms, their homage to the local favorite since 2017. Unique food-focused games - like Food Week
(August 19-22) - are popping up more, especially given the recent addition of executive chef Keith Hillock.
“(It) really allows our team to offer new items and be creative,” DeSantis said. “We feel there’s something for everyone and enough variety to try a new item every time you visit.”
Trash Can
Where to find it: ‘Home Plate’ stand
Here in Rochester, we’re used to unappetizing names for delicious entrees. Enter the ‘Trash Can.’ “Rochester’s culinary claim-to-fame, with a twist,” DeSantis said. “It’s everything you love about a plate, in a cup.” Use a fork to excavate the layers of house made meat hot sauce, hamburger chili, macaroni salad and home fries for each bite that delivers the delicious, familiar combination of flavors (and maybe a faint memory of past late night adventures).
ROC Dog
Where to find it: ‘Sup Dog’ stand
Sure, you can order a plain ol’ hot dog, but why would you when there’s a ROC Dog? A Zweigle’s Red or White is topped with a heap of house-made chili meat hot and finished with a healthy (amount, that is) sprinkling of bacon and onions. Biting into the ROC dog is a journey in flavor and texture – and once you’re finished, there are two more specialty hot dogs to try at the stand…
Specialty Mac ‘n’ Cheese: Desperately Seeking Chicken
Where to find it: ‘Say Cheese’ stand
Can’t step away from the chicken wing dip at a party? This specialty mac ‘n’ cheese is for you. A bowl big enough to share is filled to the brim with creamy noodles and cheese mixed with chunks of grilled chicken, then drizzled with Big Red Wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing. A combination of spicy, tangy and cheesy you can’t pass up.
Fried Dough
Where to find it: ‘Sweet Spot’ stand
Fried dough is a ballpark staple that, on first bite, brings you back to summers of childhood. It’s served up on a paper plate – hot, pillowy and crispy all at the same time, with your choice of powdered or cinnamon sugar on top. Pro tip: park yourself on the grassy knoll a few feet from the stand and take in one of the best views in the park while indulging in the sugary treat.
Dario Joseph is a freelance contributor to CITY Magazine. Feedback on this article can be directed to [email protected]
