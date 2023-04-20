We sampled some of the best local cannabis strains just for you 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JACOB WALSH

A variety of the best local cannabis strains.

Garbage Plate, grown by 6Point Cannabis.

The Pure Michigan strain, by Vandy's.

6Point Cannabis's Superboof.

Watermelon ZkittlexPink Crescendo by Farmstand Gaspicks.

Gary Payton strain by Farmstand Gaspicks.

Crop Donkey by 6Point Cannabis.

Pre-Rolls from Chrome Grown, filled with weed by Finger Lakes Finest and 6Point Cannabis.

Every cannabis enthusiast knows weed is never just weed. The world of cannabis is packed with a dizzying array of crossbreeds and designer buds, each fit with an oft-goofy name and unique aroma, flavor, and effect. As Rochester inches ever closer to a full-fledged cannabis marketplace, local growers have wasted no time flexing their muscles by propagating some dazzling horticultural specimens.This small, curated sampling of cannabis found in our own backyard spans classic heritage strains to creations unique to the Flower City.Garbage Plate6Point CannabisWhile the day is young in the world of Rochester cannabis, it’s hard to think anything can set the bar higher than this singularly Rochester original strain whose name seizes on the city’s most celebrated cuisine. A hybrid of Lemon Versace and Donkey Butter, Garbage Plate is uniquely citrus forward, reminiscent of candied lemon or Minute-Maid powder. Its effects are an all-arounder, pleasantly relaxing the body while also offering a nice boost to the brain.A Dogtown Garbage PlatePure MichiganVandy’sVandy’s owner Steve VanDeWalle described Pure Michigan as one of the more popular strains to hit the market in recent years, and for good reason. An indica-dominant hybrid of Oreoz and Mendo Breath, this Michigan-born strain now grown here is potent above all else. Pushing 30-percent THC, Pure Michigan carries an intense earthy aroma, smoking clean and smooth with a pleasant, peppery finish.Doing nothing for the daySuperboof6Point CannabisThis newish offering is one that 6Point Cannabis business partner Grant “Skribe Da God” Atkins is particularly excited about. He calls the buds “beautiful.” A cross between Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, Superboof is a hybrid strain with a strong fruit-forward finish. It smokes clean and slightly sweet. Its effects are intense, going mostly to the head with a soft, relaxing character with a strong giggle-factor. Ideal movie-watching bud.The 1999 Spike Jonze film “Being John Malkovich”Watermelon ZkittlesxPink CrescendoFarmstand GaspicksMarty Beverly at Genius Pack hand-picks a selection of buds from local growers, and while this bud falls into the lower-end of his offerings, don’t let its modest looks fool you. This indica-leaning hybrid packs a robust scent of candied fruit and smokes smooth and sweet. Its effects are a full-bodied relaxation, calming the joints and making nothing more appealing than a nice, soft couch.A really nice blanket and a silk robeGary PaytonFarmstand GaspicksNamed for the NBA Hall of Famer, this classic strain is a unique hybrid in that its chemical offerings are almost exclusively THC. There’s little CBD or other cannabinoids present in Gary Payton, and while it smokes with a pleasant earthy flavor, this isn’t a bud for newcomers. At its best, Gary Payton is stimulating, euphoric, and all-around pleasant. However, the THC sensitive may find its effects anxiety inducing. Know your limits!The album “Ratatat” by RatatatCrop Donkey6Point CannabisCrop Donkey, much like its Garbage Plate cousin, is an indica-dominant strain packing a wallop of THC. It’s a dank bud, with a gassy, skunky character sure to stink up any room. Like Gary Payton, this is a THC-heavy bud with little CBD content, making it particularly potent. While perhaps not the best for a beginner, experienced smokers will find its effects a healthy mix of relaxing and uplifting.A very long walk in the parkFinger Lakes Finest and 6Point CannabisA healthy blend of local buds dipped in extract and rolled in kief, Chrome Grown’s pre-rolls are packed so fat they’re a struggle to remove from the tube. But quantity isn’t the only game here — the THC-heavy kief balances well with the calming effects of CBD, making it smooth, satisfying, and not overpowering. This bud is offered in hybrid, sativa, and indica varieties, but the indica was the star of the show for our money. Relaxing, stimulating, and mellow, it is everything a joint could and should be.Everything