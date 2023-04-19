What to buy for the stoner in your life 

click to enlarge
Hey man, 4/20 is approaching. Don’t get caught without a little something for your favorite stoner. It’s kind of like Valentine’s Day for cannabis cuties, right? If not, it will be soon. This is America. We don’t miss a chance to commercialize anything.
Weed culture is about to be aggressively marketed by big companies, but that’s no reason to ignore the little, local makers who have been having fun with cannabis-related accouterments for, like, ever.
Here are some fun gift ideas ranging from pot-pride clothing to tools, gear, and art that you can find right here in town.
What to buy:
- PHOTO BY REBECCA RAFFERTY
- A glass piece made by Nate B. at Ghost Dog Glass.
Artful glass bongs and pipes (Prices vary)
Where to buy it: Ghost Dog Glass
(631 Monroe Ave.)
There’s no shortage of head shops in Rochester, but if you want a selection of glass pieces made by local artists, Ghost Dog Glass on Monroe Avenue is the way to go. Owner Nate Bernardi is a glass blower and carries the handmade work of others as well. There are lots of pretty pieces of all shapes and sizes to fall in love with at this shop.
Give it with:
An indica strain and some records
click to enlarge What to buy:
- PHOTO PROVIDED
- Find this pipe and others at Puff-Pipes.
Brass and wood bowl pipe ($20)
Where to buy it: Puff-Pipes
Glass isn’t everybody’s thing. (Personally, most glass bowls remind me of college and kids who wore too much patchouli oil. You know who you are.) This little metal and wood dude is durable yet elegant, and more understated than your usual pipe. I mean, look at this thing. It’s fit for a scholar. Or Gandalf, who was kind of a scholar.
Give it with:
The bowl pre-packed with some nicely ground herb for an inaugural smoke
What to buy:
- PHOTO PROVIDED
- Ceramicist Richard Aerni makes upscale vases and pots that are perfect for the discerning grower.
Ceramic vase/weed pot ($110 and up)
Where to buy it: Richard Aerni
Local ceramicist Richard Aerni probably wasn’t thinking cannabis when he labeled these gorgeous vases “weed pots.” But if you have a serious stoner in your life who grows their own flower, why not treat them to an upscale vessel for their plant? These pots elevate the look of pot. It’s best if you slip a burlap grow-bag in there, since there’s no drainage.
Give it with:
Sativa seeds
click to enlarge What to buy:
- PHOTO PROVIDED
- Check out Trippy Trays 420 for black light-reactive ashtrays and rolling trays.
Black light ashtray ($20)
Where to buy it: Trippy Trays 420
This shop offers whimsical resin rolling trays and ashtrays in retro colors that change (and glow!) under black lights. This one is a chunky square embedded with a cannabis leaf, but there are others shaped like pot leaves that come in different colors and have glitter. If your friend is very ridiculous, get them the one that has a picture of shirtless Pete Davidson for no discernible reason.
Give it with:
A blunt-rolling session and meandering conversation
What to buy:
- PHOTO PROVIDED
- Crazy Dog T-Shirts offers all kinds of screen-printed cannabis clothing and gear.
“The Food Has Weed in It” oven mitt ($13)
Where to buy it: Crazy Dog T-Shirts
(21 Humbolt St.)
Okay, I don’t make edibles, but I still want this kitchen accessory. It’s cute in that quaint, trendy “Cottage Core” way, with its kitschy florals and old school fabric (no silicon lobster mitt here). Crazy Dog also makes a matching apron and tea towel, and lots of other weed-related clothing, mugs, and more. (Maybe a potholder is next? Get it?) The shop kind of has the local market on printed pot products cornered.
Give it with:
Cannabutter cookies or brownies, of course
- PHOTO PROVIDED
- Hide your stash in a stuffed character or animal repurposed by Stitching by Jenn.
What to buy:
Plush Wimpy Popeye character stash container ($15)
Where to buy it: Stitching by Jenn
The idea of this burger-moocher hiding your nugs makes me laugh. If Wimpy isn’t your thing, the maker has loads of other stash jars featuring stuffed animals and pop culture characters.
Give it with:
THC-infused candy
What to buy:
Boujee Stoner blunt/joint case ($20)
Where to buy it: L’Couture
These slick aluminum and plastic cases are branding products offered by a local clothing designer. But the bold color options, sleek design, and easy-slide opening make them a neat little package that'll keep you from crushing your rollies. They’re not scent-proof, if that matters to you.
Give it with:
Six slim spliffs
What to buy:
- PHOTO PROVIDED
- If you keep your stash in one of Mike Shapiro Designs' kinetic cases, get ready to fidget.
Purple medallion mechanical dice box ($65)
Where to buy it: Mike Shapiro Designs
The stated use for this little wonder is for storing your Dungeons & Dragons dice, but it makes a nice-looking stash box. Besides, what D&D player do you know who doesn’t smoke? The design, which is made of durable plastic but looks like an inlaid wooden box, comes in various colors and shapes, and the twist-open mechanism makes the top whirl apart in a way that would keep any fidgeter satisfied, high or not.
Give it with:
Dice-sized nugs
What to buy:
- PHOTO PROVIDED
- Crazy Dog T-Shirts delivers on tokers' threads.
“Keep it Simple, I’m Kinda Stoned” t-shirt ($17)
Where to buy it: Crazy Dog T-Shirts
(21 Humbolt St.)
We already gave Crazy Dog a shout out, but this is my favorite of the company’s many sarcastic 420-related T-shirt designs. It’s an instantaneous way to communicate your mea culpa for mea mindlessness in silence.
Give it with:
Wayfarers and a pre-rolled joint to tuck behind the ear
What to buy:
- PHOTO PROVIDED
- This belt buckle from Crass Brass Buckles seems fit for a rock star.
Pot Leaf American flag belt buckle ($70)
Where to buy it: Crass Brass Buckles
What better way to show your pride and dream that legalization will spread nationwide? I could totally see Willie Nelson rocking this thing. The design is acid-etched and long-lasting, and you can choose from copper, brass, or nickel. Leather belts are sold separately.
Give it with:
A THC-infused beer or seltzer
Rebecca Rafferty is CITY's Life Editor. She can be reached at [email protected].
