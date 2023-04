What to buy for the stoner in your life 

click to enlarge

click to enlarge PHOTO BY REBECCA RAFFERTY

A glass piece made by Nate B. at Ghost Dog Glass.

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED

Find this pipe and others at Puff-Pipes.

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED

Ceramicist Richard Aerni makes upscale vases and pots that are perfect for the discerning grower.

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED

Check out Trippy Trays 420 for black light-reactive ashtrays and rolling trays.

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED

Crazy Dog T-Shirts offers all kinds of screen-printed cannabis clothing and gear.

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED

Hide your stash in a stuffed character or animal repurposed by Stitching by Jenn.

click to enlarge

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED

If you keep your stash in one of Mike Shapiro Designs' kinetic cases, get ready to fidget.

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED

Crazy Dog T-Shirts delivers on tokers' threads.

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED

This belt buckle from Crass Brass Buckles seems fit for a rock star.

[email protected]

click image

Hey man, 4/20 is approaching. Don’t get caught without a little something for your favorite stoner. It’s kind of like Valentine’s Day for cannabis cuties, right? If not, it will be soon. This is America. We don’t miss a chance to commercialize anything.Weed culture is about to be aggressively marketed by big companies, but that’s no reason to ignore the little, local makers who have been having fun with cannabis-related accouterments for, like, ever.Here are some fun gift ideas ranging from pot-pride clothing to tools, gear, and art that you can find right here in town.Artful glass bongs and pipes (Prices vary) Ghost Dog Glass (631 Monroe Ave.)There’s no shortage of head shops in Rochester, but if you want a selection of glass pieces made by local artists, Ghost Dog Glass on Monroe Avenue is the way to go. Owner Nate Bernardi is a glass blower and carries the handmade work of others as well. There are lots of pretty pieces of all shapes and sizes to fall in love with at this shop.An indica strain and some recordsBrass and wood bowl pipe ($20)Glass isn’t everybody’s thing. (Personally, most glass bowls remind me of college and kids who wore too much patchouli oil. You know who you are.) This little metal and wood dude is durable yet elegant, and more understated than your usual pipe. I mean, look at this thing. It’s fit for a scholar. Or Gandalf, who was kind of a scholar.The bowl pre-packed with some nicely ground herb for an inaugural smokeCeramic vase/weed pot ($110 and up)Local ceramicist Richard Aerni probably wasn’t thinking cannabis when he labeled these gorgeous vases “weed pots.” But if you have a serious stoner in your life who grows their own flower, why not treat them to an upscale vessel for their plant? These pots elevate the look of pot. It’s best if you slip a burlap grow-bag in there, since there’s no drainage.Sativa seedsBlack light ashtray ($20)This shop offers whimsical resin rolling trays and ashtrays in retro colors that change (and glow!) under black lights. This one is a chunky square embedded with a cannabis leaf, but there are others shaped like pot leaves that come in different colors and have glitter. If your friend is very ridiculous, get them the one that has a picture of shirtless Pete Davidson for no discernible reason.A blunt-rolling session and meandering conversation“The Food Has Weed in It” oven mitt ($13) Crazy Dog T-Shirts (21 Humbolt St.)Okay, I don’t make edibles, but I still want this kitchen accessory. It’s cute in that quaint, trendy “Cottage Core” way, with its kitschy florals and old school fabric (no silicon lobster mitt here). Crazy Dog also makes a matching apron and tea towel, and lots of other weed-related clothing, mugs, and more. (Maybe a potholder is next? Get it?) The shop kind of has the local market on printed pot products cornered.Cannabutter cookies or brownies, of coursePlush Wimpy Popeye character stash container ($15)The idea of this burger-moocher hiding your nugs makes me laugh. If Wimpy isn’t your thing, the maker has loads of other stash jars featuring stuffed animals and pop culture characters.THC-infused candyBoujee Stoner blunt/joint case ($20)These slick aluminum and plastic cases are branding products offered by a local clothing designer. But the bold color options, sleek design, and easy-slide opening make them a neat little package that'll keep you from crushing your rollies. They’re not scent-proof, if that matters to you.Six slim spliffsPurple medallion mechanical dice box ($65)The stated use for this little wonder is for storing your Dungeons & Dragons dice, but it makes a nice-looking stash box. Besides, what D&D player do you know who doesn’t smoke? The design, which is made of durable plastic but looks like an inlaid wooden box, comes in various colors and shapes, and the twist-open mechanism makes the top whirl apart in a way that would keep any fidgeter satisfied, high or not.Dice-sized nugs“Keep it Simple, I’m Kinda Stoned” t-shirt ($17) Crazy Dog T-Shirts (21 Humbolt St.)We already gave Crazy Dog a shout out, but this is my favorite of the company’s many sarcastic 420-related T-shirt designs. It’s an instantaneous way to communicate your mea culpa for mea mindlessness in silence.Wayfarers and a pre-rolled joint to tuck behind the earPot Leaf American flag belt buckle ($70)What better way to show your pride and dream that legalization will spread nationwide? I could totally see Willie Nelson rocking this thing. The design is acid-etched and long-lasting, and you can choose from copper, brass, or nickel. Leather belts are sold separately.A THC-infused beer or seltzer