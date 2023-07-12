Summer streaming guide 

click to enlarge

Summer in Rochester brings more time outdoors, and it's natural to want to enjoy fun in the sun before sequestering at home for the long winter months. But at the end of a busy day, tired and red from the sun, there isn't a better time to relax on the couch with a new show or movie.Knowing what to watch is often the hardest task, and the endless streaming platforms make it even more challenging, so we’ve rounded up a few of the most interesting titles headed to various streaming platforms, just in time for a late night in to beat the heat.Mel Eslyn's " Biosphere," which had its debut at last year's Toronto International Film Festival, stars Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass. The sci-fi plot about two men who have to save humanity is vague enough to make it a summer must-see.Christopher Miller's comedic all-star series returns for its second season this summer. The first season of the murder mystery show was infused with Miller's comedy sensibilities and allowed some of the funniest people in Hollywood a chance to shine. Season two promises to be more of the same and that's a good thing.Documentary film has had a renaissance in recent years, with filmmakers expanding the medium to show documentaries can contain than talking head interviews. Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi’s "Free Solo" and Sara Dosa’s "Fire of Love," as recent examples, showcased documentaries as being immersive and thrilling – "The Deepest Breath" looks like it could follow in their steps.Sometimes all you need is a strong cast for a movie to create interest. This action-thriller, starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx, and Kiefer Sutherland looks like a promising summer diversion on all fronts."The Beanie Bubble" offers a nostalgic trip back to the 90s, dramatizing the origins of a major toy phenomenon. The Beanie Babies craze was a singular moment in time, and it’s currently having a pop culture resurgence (there was also a 2021 Max documentary called "Beanie Mania"). "The Beanie Bubble" is a narrative fiction film starring Zach Galifianakis as Beanie Baby creator Ty Warner, with co-stars Elizabeth Banks and Sarah Snook.Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are three names no one ever expected would have tremendous comedic chemistry, but this hit show proves that's exactly what they have. The creative series returns for a third season in August, and if there is one reason to return to the show, it can be summarized in two words: Meryl Streep. The Oscar-winning legend is the newest addition to the cast, making it one of the must-see titles of the summer.The Kevin Hart-led heist-comedy will debut in the dwindling days of summer, which is a perfect time for cheap escapist thrills. Director F. Gary Gray, who has had an up-and-down career both critically and at the box office, has undoubtedly left his mark on movies with his signature style, proving he can cross genres with ease. That alone makes "Lift" a movie worth watching.