Rochester pianist Ben Miller explores mystical concepts on 'Feathers of Ma'at' 

click to enlarge

&lt;a href="https://trrstore.bandcamp.com/album/feathers-of-maat"&gt;Feathers of Ma&amp;#39;at by Ben Miller&lt;/a&gt;

&lt;a href="https://trrstore.bandcamp.com/album/feathers-of-maat"&gt;Feathers of Ma&amp;#39;at by Ben Miller&lt;/a&gt;

[email protected]

click image

Whether he’s at a piano or a Fender Rhodes keyboard, Rochester pianist Ben Miller is a formidable player and inventive improvisor. His debut album, “Feathers of Ma’at,” is a tour de force, amply displaying Miller’s prowess as an instrumentalist and composer.If his music is hard to pin down and song titles like “Ennead” and “Zep Tepi” seem even more mysterious, consider Miller’s diverse life. Because of his mother's work as a plant biologist, Miller’s family moved from the Philippines to Peru and then from Ithaca, NY to Kenya.He studied jazz piano in Montreal before earning a master’s at the Manhattan School of Music. After becoming firmly established on the Brooklyn scene, he moved to Rochester during the pandemic to create Third Motion Studios in a more affordable environment.The album’s title, “Feathers of Ma’at,” refers to an eagle-winged Egyptian goddess representing truth, order, balance, and justice. The nine tunes written by Miller fit nicely into the hard-bop genre but also allude to mythological figures, mathematical concepts, alchemy, and numerology.The first track, “Azoth,” is bluesy and catchy but not a typical blues progression – unsurprising when you learn what Miller is attempting to conjure. “Azoth” refers to an ancient alchemist’s occult formula for a universal medication.Miller’s trio is rounded out by Joseph Lepore on bass and Taru Alexander on drums. There is a deep sense of simpatico between the three, whether they are taking off on solos or providing strong support.