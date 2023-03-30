CITY's Classical Cannabis Playlist 

click to enlarge

When you’re riding a high the right music can take you higher — and listening to classical music with weed can be downright euphoric. Whether you’re looking to pair your sativa with opera, chill out to chamber music with sci-fi vibes, or take a new trip with an old master, these 15 toke-worthy tunes can help you bliss out.LUCID DREAMSA beautiful, if odd piano piece from the quintessential bohemian composer. Look through the veil, and pass the hashish.Fever-dream melodies and rich orchestral colors for days. This wordless “poem of ecstasy” is dizzying.Wonderfully trippy music featuring the ondes Martenot, an obscure electronic keyboard instrument from the 1920s.Kronos Quartet’s vivid take on the Icelandic post-rock kings sounds like basking in the glow of the Northern Lights — the natural phenomenon and the cannabis strain.SATIVA STORIESWhimsical vocalizations approximate bird song and combine non-words with remembrances of seemingly random things like chess, champagne, and football. Peculiar and magical.Philip Glass’s first opera is a doozy: a five-hour trip with no conventional narrative in sight. But you can shift into hyperdrive with this hypnotic 13-minute excerpt.Whether Looney Tunes first introduced you to this music or you’ve just always loved winged women who lead dead vikings to Valhalla, you’ll be flying.Warning: This iconic ballet theme may leave you feeling lighter than air and craving sweets.ELECTRONIC INDICAAn ensemble of ondes Martenot plays what sounds like strange waiting room music for heaven. Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood helped make the instrument cool, but he heard it first from Messiaen.Take wing with this work for theremin and chamber ensemble. I hear birds from outer space.STRANGE TRIPSThe groove in the strings is deniable, but it’s just unsettling enough to make you Paranoid Android.Inspired by the ’90s Houston hip-hop style called chopped and screwed, this piece has homemade instruments and the London Sinfonietta to help achieve the sound of drug-induced lethargy.Partch was an iconoclastic visionary who designed his own instruments for the music he wrote. Like music from another planet.HYBRID STRAINSJonny Greenwood’s performance on guitar may just make your skin tingle and stop time in the process. Reich’s music will grab hold and pull you in.The most psychedelic music on the playlist, this 1969 work features an electric organ and two electric harpsichords. Go ahead and get gone.