Jazz Fest lineup feels like old times 

click to enlarge
- FILE PHOTO
- Audience favorite Trombone Shorty will return for the 2023 Rochester International Jazz Festival
Followers of the Rochester International Jazz Festival can relax. Fan favorite Trombone Shorty, who’s played a handful of shows over the past two decades at the event, is back.
“These 20 years have gone by in the blink of an eye,” said co-producer Marc Iacona at Tuesday morning’s announcement of the lineup. The nine-night festival, the 20th, runs from June 23 through July 1 in downtown Rochester.
Putting the international in the jazz fest are 1,750 musicians from 17 countries. That adds up to 325 shows at 19 venues.
It may look like the same old jazz fest from the outside. But from the inside, the pandemic changed the dynamic of booking the event, says co-promoter John Nugent. The pandemic made acts tougher to find. And the price tags have gone up.
“Everything’s increased, 30, 40 percent across the board,” Nugent said. “Everybody. They were off for two years, you’ve been out of work for two years, you’ve gotta make it up.”
To that end, a close inspection shows the jazz festival will have a different feel to it from previous years. Nugent calls it a “hybrid,” a mix of free and ticketed shows at the big venues. Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Parcel 5 off East Main Street and the East Avenue at Chestnut Street Stage will share the festival’s headliner shows.
click to enlarge
- PHOTO PROVIDED
- Bluesman Keb’ Mo’ will be one of the headliners for the 2023 Rochester International Jazz Festival.
The festival had previously announced two shows for Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre: Guitarist Pat Metheny on June 23, and Bonnie Raitt on June 27, the latter of which sold out about a half-hour after it went on sale. At Tuesday morning’s announcement, two more shows were added for Kodak Hall: Bluesman Keb’ Mo’ on June 24 and the Eastman School of Music Ensemble’s free Jazz Scholarship Concert Celebrating Chick Corea on June 26.
The other headliner shows are free and include the high-energy blues and rock of St. Paul and the Broken Bones at the East Avenue at Chestnut Street Stage on June 24. Parcel 5 has four free shows: Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers on June 28; Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes on June 29; The Artimus Pyle Band, featuring the Lynyrd Skynyrd Band drummer playing the music of Ronnie Van Zandt and Lynyrd Skynyrd, on June 30; and jazz fest favorite Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue on July 1.
This year’s Club Pass venues are Hatch Recital Hall, Hyatt Ballroom, Kilbourn Hall, Glory House International, Little Theatre, Max of Eastman Place, Montage Music Hall, Rochester Regional Health Big Tent, Temple Building Theater, Theater at Innovation Square, and the Wilder Room. Those stages feature performers such as vocalists Curtis Stigers, Emilie Clare Barlow and Catherine Russell; young pianist Joey Alexander; guitarist Bill Frisell and one-time backup singer for the Rolling Stones, Ms. Lisa Fischer. All have appeared at previous jazz festivals.
In other words, it’s the kind of lineup that generally draws more than 200,000 people.
click to enlarge
- PHOTO PROVIDED
- Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny will play Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre as part of the Rochester International Jazz Festival.
Big names aside, co-producer Marc Iacona likes the discoveries.
“Really, to be honest with you,” he said, “it’s really some of the new artists I haven’t heard, heard before, with some showcases, and I’m looking forward to that.”
A handful of area officials were on hand to tout the economic impact of the jazz fest on the community. And to rave about the influx of celebrity musicians.
“Last year I got to meet Kevin Bacon,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “How cool is that?”
Beats Adam Sandler. Three-day Club Passes ($254 plus a $6 service charge) and nine-day Club Passes ($294 plus a $6 service charge) are available now at rochesterjazz.com
, where you’ll also find the complete lineup. A three-day Student Club Pass ($174 plus a $6 service charge for students age 25 and younger) goes on sale June 19 at the RIJF Ticket and Information Shop at Gibbs Street and East Avenue.
Otherwise, admission to individual shows is $35 for Kilbourn Hall and $30 at all other Club Pass venues.