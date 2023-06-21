Russell Scarbrough Big Band finds 'Fun Times' in adversity 

click to enlarge

Those who think nothing good came out of the pandemic haven’t heard “Fun Times,” the new album by the Russell Scarbrough Big Band, released June 1. When Covid-19 hit, Scarbrough, who is assistant professor of jazz studies at Houghton University and leads jazz ensembles at Houghton and Canisius College, suddenly had some time on his hands. He decided to undertake an ambitious project, recording 10 of his compositions with his own big band, with one catch – the musicians he worked with were never in the same room.Scarbrough used software that “read” his musical notes and transformed them into robotic-sounding big band arrangements. Those digital versions were emailed to 44 musicians, minus the written part (let’s say fourth trumpet) they were to play. Once they recorded their parts and emailed them back, Scarbrough spent hundreds of hours editing them. The resulting album is tighter than a live recording and every bit as exuberant.When he’s not offering lush orchestrations on beautiful ballads like “Spiral Song,” Scarbrough delivers an irresistible mix of jazz and funk on tunes like “Max-Q.” “Startups,” the record’s funkiest and oddest tune, features Scarbrough as a lecturer (read: nerdy rapper) asking rhyming-couplet questions about Silicon Valley. The text, by Jason O. Gilbert, a writer for “The Daily Show,” was curated from questions on Quora.Because Scarbrough earned his doctorate degree at the Eastman School of Music, the album is populated by a “Who’s Who” of Upstate New York musicians. Great solos abound by local jazz luminaries like trumpeter Clay Jenkins, saxophonist Bill Tiberio, guitarist Bob Sneider and trombonist Scarbrough. Also contributing are Kristen Shiner McGuire, vibes; Dean Keller, saxophone; John Nyerges, piano; Herb Smith, trumpet and Andy Calabrese, organ; to name a few.“Fun Times,” the record’s title, is meant ironically as a commentary on the state of the world circa 2020 and 2021. “Global pandemic, riots, electoral madness,” writes Scarbrough in the liner notes. “Insurrection. Climate disaster on the horizon.” Scarbrough’s joyous music may be viewed as an antidote to the chaotic state of the world.