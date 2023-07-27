The Midnight Sconce gets into the groove on 'Awaken' 

click to enlarge

Don Henley famously began the Eagles’ “Hotel California” singing about “a dark desert highway” and what lies beyond it. Rochester band The Midnight Sconce channels that mystic energy, and a heavy 1970s influence, on its new single “Awaken.” Like a lower-BPM Blue Öyster Cult or a more interior Santana, this quartet finds the groove right away and doesn’t let it go.The most telling lyrics of “Awaken” speak to “a force of nature” that “whips across the desert sand” and a trek up a great height to “see what’s become of this planet we live on.” An initial reading of the song evokes climate change — its very title suggests a call to action.But as the meaning remains slightly opaque, the crisp interlocking rhythms of drummer Jakeb Wilczewski, bassist Kyle Hall, and dual guitarists Nick Rose and Shane Joyce all slide into sharp focus. Along with their penchant for slightly psychedelic jams, three of the band’s four members share vocal duties while playing live, making the Grateful Dead an easy analog.That said, a slight edge courses through “Awaken,” even as the chewy guitar tone and cowbell place it closer to The Fillmore stage than any garage setup. Joyce’s other project, Jimso Slim, focuses on sun-dappled indie rock, letting him delve into more panoramic soundscapes with The Midnight Sconce.And there’s plenty more exploration in store. After releasing three freewheeling live recordings over the past year, the group cut “Awaken” at Wicked Squid Studios with assistance from audio wiz Josh Pettinger. The resulting record showcases a previously unheard polish that allows Rose’s lead guitar to ascend groove mountain near the end of the track.It’s a tasty aperitif whipped up by a welcoming hotel bartender. If we’re lucky, The Midnight Sconce won’t be checking out anytime soon.