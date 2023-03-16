Leah Stacy named next editor of CITY 

Leah Stacy, a journalist and media strategist with deep ties to the Rochester area, has been named the next editor of CITY.
Stacy succeeds David Andreatta, who will become the investigations editor at WXXI News, a new position in the newsroom.
The new appointments, which were announced Thursday by WXXI Public Media, reflect the organization's commitment to further expanding its newsroom and producing in-depth journalism across all platforms.
Stacy, 37, brings to the position 15 years of experience in journalism and public relations, with specialties in arts and dining reporting, producing events, and creating content and social media strategies for the hospitality industry in the Rochester region.
She grew up in Bergen in Genesee County, holds a master's degree in arts journalism from the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, and resides in the Neighborhood of the Arts.
“We are pleased to welcome Leah Stacy to the CITY/WXXI family,” said Norm Silverstein, president of WXXI. “Her dedication to the Rochester area is well known and she will strengthen our commitment to local journalism.”
Stacy’s background complements her responsibilities at CITY, which include overseeing content for the publication’s print and online versions, forging collaborative projects, and growing special events. She will ensure that CITY builds on its foundation as a local authority for arts, music, culture, and nightlife coverage.
"It’s an incredible honor to be the next leader of CITY,” Stacy said. “I look forward to making this already strong publication a local go-to that unabashedly champions and expands Rochester's cultural landscape.”
Stacy is expected to start her position April 3.
WXXI Public Media acquired CITY Newspaper
, an alternative newspaper that published weekly, in May 2019, and Andreatta took the helm of the brand in September of that year
from its founding editor and co-publisher, Mary Anna Towler.
click to enlarge
FILE PHOTO
David Andreatta became CITY's editor in September 2019.
Andreatta, 48, shepherded CITY through the most turbulent years of its existence, brought on by the pandemic. The health crisis forced the closure of alternative weeklies around the country due to lagging advertising and mandated shutdowns of their most visible distribution points — bars, restaurants, and cultural organizations.
During Andreatta’s tenure, CITY transitioned from a weekly newspaper to a monthly magazine, launched a membership program, merged news operations with WXXI News, and saw tremendous growth in online readership.
“I loved leading the CITY newsroom, but after four years, it’s time for a new challenge,” Andreatta said. “I’m so grateful for the support the CITY staff and WXXI have shown me through the years, and I know Leah will receive the same.
"I exit my role with the confidence that CITY is in excellent hands," he added. "She is the right person for the job at the right time.”
click image